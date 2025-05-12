Mortal remains of BSF sub-inspector killed in Pakistani firing reach Patna airport

Patna: The mortal remains of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed when his unit posted along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector came under heavy Pakistani firing, arrived at Patna airport here on Monday, officials said.

After a guard of honour by security personnel and a wreath-laying ceremony at the airport, Imtiaz's body was taken to his home at Narayanpur village in Saran district, they added.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours later in the day.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, several ministers and senior administrative officials were present at the airport to receive Imtiaz's body.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Imtiaz's son Imran Raza said, "My father was a very strong person. I had last spoken to him at 5.30 am on May 10 (Saturday). He had suffered injuries in his right leg. I am proud of my father and salute all those who sacrificed their lives for the country." He died on Saturday evening.

He asserted that Pakistan must be taught a proper lesson for the terror attacks in India. "Our government should give such a befitting reply to Pakistan that no son loses his father ever," he said.

Interacting with reporters at the airport, Yadav said, "Imtiaz was killed while giving a befitting reply to Pakistan at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. We are safe today because of brave people like him. The country will always remember their sacrifice".

State Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said, "Mohammed Imtiaz's sacrifice did not go in vain... Our brave soldiers have avenged his sacrifice".