Mortal remains of Capt. Pranjal, who died fighting terrorists, to be flown to B'luru

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) The mortal remains of Captain M V Pranjal who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, will be flown in here on Thursday evening, defence sources said.

The 29-year-old Army officer was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday.

Hailing from Mysuru, Captain Pranjal was from 63 Rashtriya Rifles.

Son of M Venkatesh, retired director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Pranjal did his schooling at Suratkal in Dakshina Kannada district and was an engineering graduate from the National Defence Academy, sources added.

Condoling his demise, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on 'X': "Heartfelt tributes to Captain MV Pranjal, a proud Kannadiga, who lost his life during the military operation against terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir." PTI GMS RS KH