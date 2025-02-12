Mortal remains of Captain Karamjit Bakshi reach Ranchi, final rites on Thursday

Ranchi, Feb 12 (PTI) The mortal remains of Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, who was killed in an IED blast in Jammu, reached here on Wednesday evening.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and state finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore were among those who paid tributes to the fallen soldier at the Birsa Munda Airport.

The mortal remains will be taken to Punjab Regiment Centre in Ramgarh Cantt. The final rites will take place at his ancestral home in state’s Hazaribag district on Thursday, an official said.

Captain Bakshi was among two army personnel killed and another injured when suspected terrorists set off an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in Bhattal area of Akhnoor in Jammu district around 3:50 pm.

Gangwar said, "The young man sacrificed his life for the country. We stand by his family members." Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of Bakshi and an army jawan in the IED blast.

State BJP chief Babulal Marandi also expressed grief over the death of the army personnel.

"Received the sad news of the martyrdom of Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi from Jharkhand and another army jawan during a search operation in Akhnoor, Jammu. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the martyred soldiers and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren posted on X.

Marandi in his post on X wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of martyrdom of army jawan Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, son of Hazaribagh, in an IED blast in Akhnoor Sector of Jammu and Kashmir." He said, "May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. As a grateful nation, we will always be indebted to the martyrdom of Karamjit ji."