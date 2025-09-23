Mortal remains of former Punjab minister Harmel Tohra consigned to flames at his native village

Patiala, Sep 23 (PTI) The mortal remains of former Punjab minister Harmel Singh Tohra were consigned to flames with state honours on Tuesday here at his native village.

Tohra (77) passed away after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. He was the son-in-law of Akali stalwart late Gurcharan Singh Tohra.

The pyre was lit by his sons Harinderpal Singh Tohra and Kanwarveer Singh Tohra.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav and Nabha Sub-divisional Magistrate Ismat Vij Singh laid wreaths on the mortal remains as a mark of respect. A contingent of Patiala Police presented a 'guard of honour' with a gun salute.

A large number of political, social, and religious leaders, including Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami and former jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, former Union minister Preneet Kaur, Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra and several other leaders were also present.

Tohra had been MLA from the Dakala constituency in 1997. He became the public works minister in the Akali government.

In 2016, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party, but in 2019, he returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal.