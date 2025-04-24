Mortal remains of IB officer killed in Pahalgam terror attack reach Ranchi

Ranchi, Apr 24 (PTI) The mortal remains of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Manish Ranjan, who was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, reached Ranchi airport on Thursday morning.

From the airport, the body would be taken to his native place in Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district by road.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi was among the leaders and administrative officers who paid homage to Ranjan at the airport.

A section officer with the IB, he was posted in Hyderabad. He had gone to Kashmir on vacation with his family.

Ranjan was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack on Tuesday. PTI SAN SOM