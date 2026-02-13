Mortal remains of Indian IT professional killed in Canada to reach Bengaluru on Feb 16

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) The mortal remains of a 37-year-old Indian IT professional, who was shot dead in Canada recently, will be brought back to Bengaluru on February 16, BJP MP from Chikkaballapura K Sudhakar said on Friday.

Chandan Kumar was allegedly shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada on February 7.

"It is a relief that the efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Chandan Kumar, a resident of Thyamagondlu in Nelamangala taluk (on Bengaluru outskirts), who was killed in a shootout in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, February 7, have been fruitful," Sudhakar posted on 'X'.

"The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has informed me through e-mail that the mortal remains of Chandan Kumar will leave Toronto, Canada tomorrow, Saturday, February 14, and will reach Bengaluru via New Delhi on Monday, February 16 at around 8:30 am," he said.

The MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, officials and staff of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Canada for their cooperation in bringing the mortal remains to the country. PTI KSU KH