Mortal remains of Jharkhand army officer killed in Jammu consigned to flames

Hazaribag, Feb 13 (PTI) The air was thick with grief and pride as tearful mourners gathered on Thursday to bid adieu to Captain Karamjit Singh of Punjab Regimental Centre, a young hero taken from them too soon.

Captain Bakshi was among two army personnel killed and another injured when terrorists set off an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

The mortal remains of the Army officer were consigned to flames with full military honours at Hazaribag Municipal Burning Ghat at Khirgaon. DC Nancy Sahay, SP Arvind Kumar Singh and senior officials were present there.

Earlier, Captain Bakshi's body, which had been brought to Ranchi, was received by his family, friends, and people from all walks of life who were united in mourning the loss of a brave soul.

His parents, Sardar Ajinder Singh Bakshi and Neelu Bakshi, stood lifeless, their eyes filled with a pain that words could not express, as they watched their only son embark on his final journey wrapped in a Tricolour.

Bakshi's fiancee, an Army doctor stationed in Jammu, whom he was supposed to marry in April, also stood silently among the crowd.

The streets were lined with mourners, many of whom had known Captain Bakshi since his childhood.

His parents, who run a business on Guru Govind Singh Road, were pillars of the local community, and their loss was felt deeply by everyone in Hazaribag as shops downed their shutters.

The town that had celebrated Karamjit's engagement just days earlier now stood in somber silence, watching as the funeral procession moved forward.

His uncle Sardar Amarjit Singh Bakshi told PTI: "Karamjit was like Kohinoor for family and friends. A very charming youth who was always there for people. He had come to Hazaribag for a week and left on January 24 for Akhnoor where he was posted. He was due to get married in Jammu on April 5 with an Army officer. His promotion was also due." "We were expecting a celebration and got such a setback," his other uncle Sardar Devinder Singh said.

The Army Captain is survived by his mother, father and sister.

Another family member said: "We are left shattered, but his legacy will live on, etched in the hearts of those who knew him and those who were touched by his sacrifice." Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, state finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore and a large number of Army and civil officials paid tributes to the fallen soldier at the Birsa Munda Airport on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of Captain Bakshi was taken to Punjab Regiment Centre in Ramgarh Cantt before last rites took place at his ancestral home in state's Hazaribag district.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of Bakshi and an army jawan in the IED blast.

"Received the sad news of the martyrdom of Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi from Jharkhand and another army jawan during a search operation in Akhnoor, Jammu. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the martyred soldiers and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren posted on X. PTI NAM NN MNB