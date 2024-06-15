Mortal remains of Jharkhand man killed in Kuwait fire brought home

Ranchi, Jun 15 (PTI) A pall of gloom descended on the Hindpiri area in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi as the mortal remains of Md Ali Hussain, who was among those killed in a massive fire in Kuwait earlier this week, were brought to his residence on Saturday morning, an official said.

His body was brought to Ranchi on a regular flight from Delhi and was taken to his residence around 10.15 am, he said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar Sinha was present at the Birsa Munda Airport when Ali's body arrived.

Ali, 24, the youngest among three siblings, went to the west Asian country around 20 days ago, his father Mubarak Hussain (57) said.

His family members, relatives and friends broke down after Ali's mortal remains reached the locality, and they had never imagined that he would face such an incident.

Mubarak said his son stepped out of the country for the first time to support his family.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren also expressed grief over the demise of Ali in the Kuwait fire tragedy.

In a post on X on Friday, Soren said, "I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow." He announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Ranchi DC provided the cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family members on Saturday.

A total of 49 people, including 45 Indians, died in the fire in a multi-storey building in Kuwait on Wednesday morning. Following this, the government has sent Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to the west Asian country.

According to the Kuwaiti authorities, the fire broke out in the building in the southern city of Mangaf. PTI SAN SAN BDC