Mortal remains of Jharkhand migrant workers killed in Goa nightclub fire brought back

Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) The mortal remains of three migrant workers from Jharkhand, who were among the 25 people killed in the fire at the Goa nightclub, were brought to Ranchi on Monday morning, officials said.

Pradeep (24) and Binod Mahto (20), two brothers from Fatehpur village in Lapung, and Mohit Munda (22) of Govindpur village in Khunti district's Karra block died in the inferno that ravaged the North Goa club post-midnight on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Shilpy Neha Tirkey, who coordinated with the Goa government to bring back the bodies, said all three workers belonged to her Mandar constituency.

"The bodies were sent to their native villages in special ambulances. I will request Chief Minister Hemant Soren for some welfare provisions for the families of the victims," she told PTI.

The Labour Department has handed Rs 50,000 each to the families of the victims as immediate assistance.

State Migrant Control Room's team lead Shikha Lakra, who received the bodies at the airport, told PTI the Labour Department has ensured that two of the family members of the victims who are still stranded in Goa are brought back to Ranchi by a flight in the evening.

These three people were among 14 staff members of the nightclub killed in the fire.

The brothers had migrated to Goa about a year ago and used to send around Rs 30,000 per month to support their family.

"Both were unmarried. They were scheduled to celebrate Holi with us next year," their elder brother Phagu had said.

The chief minister and his legislator wife, Kalpana Soren, have condoled the loss of lives in the blaze, describing it as "extremely heartbreaking and tragic". PTI NAM SOM