Mortal remains of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren reach Ranchi, thousands wait to pay tribute

Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) Mortal remains of veteran tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren reached state capital Ranchi on Monday evening, with thousands of people waiting outside the airport and lining the streets to pay their final respects to the iconic leader, affectionately known as Dishom Guru.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his legislator wife Kalpana Soren accompanied the body, which was flown in on a special aircraft from Delhi.

Shibu Soren, 81, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, passed away on Monday morning.

As soon as the mortal remains reached Birsa Munda Airport here, JMM workers and leaders who were gathered there in large numbers started raising slogans like 'Dishom Guru Amar Rahe (long live the leader of the people).

Thousands of people stood along the roadsides to catch a final glimpse of the beloved leader.

A large number of workers and leaders cutting across party lines were also gathered at his residence in Morabadi here.

His body will be taken to his native village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Tuesday and his last rites will be performed there, JMM sources said. PTI NAM MNB