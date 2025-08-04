Mortal remains of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren reach residence, thousands pay tributes

Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) The mortal remains of veteran tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren were brought to his residence on Monday evening, where a deeply emotional atmosphere prevailed as family members, party workers, and political leaders gathered to pay their final respects.

His son and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, CM's wife and legislator Kalpana Soren, and his brother, MLA Basant Soren, accompanied the body, which was flown from Delhi to Ranchi in a special aircraft.

Soren, fondly known as Dishom Guru, passed away at the age of 81 on Monday morning at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications for over a month.

As his mortal remains arrived at his residence, it was placed at his usual sitting area where he often met visitors.

The atmosphere resonated with chants such as 'Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Guruji tera naam rahega' (Guruji your name will remain till the existence of sun and moon) and 'Guruji Amar Rahe' (long live Guruji), echoing the deep emotional connect people shared with the iconic leader.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including BJP state president Babulal Marandi, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and ministers Sudivya Kumar and Dipika Pandey Singh, visited the residence to offer condolences.

Numerous political workers and supporters also gathered to pay homage.

Around 6.30 pm, the late leader's body was received at Birsa Munda Airport, where thousands had gathered outside to bid a final farewell.

JMM workers and leaders raised slogans like 'Dishom Guru Amar Rahe' (long live the leader of the land) as the casket was brought out.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his brother Basant Soren accompanied the flower-decorated open carriage carrying the late leader's remains.

Kalpana Soren was seen seated in the front of the vehicle.

The procession moved slowly through the streets amid heavy security deployment with mourners queuing up along roads to offer floral tributes.

A tribal youth D Majhi at the airport said he served the late leader for about 15 years before the leader ensured his employment with CCL on compassionate grounds.

"I was with him from childhood before he ensured my employment at CCL...May Marang Buru (the supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed soul," he said.

Padmashri Madhu Mansuri Mansukh, who spent decades with elder Soren, said his work will never die.

According to JMM sources, the body will be taken to Soren's native village, Nemra in Ramgarh district, on Tuesday, where his last rites will be performed.

Shibu Soren leaves behind a legacy of decades of political activism and tribal empowerment, and his passing marks the end of an era in Jharkhand's political landscape. PTI NAM MNB