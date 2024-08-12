Mortal remains of Natwar Singh consigned to flames; several leaders pay tribute

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The mortal remains of former foreign minister K Natwar Singh were consigned to flames here on Monday as several political leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, joined in paying tribute to him.

Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, according to his family members. He was 93.

His funeral was held in the afternoon at the Lodhi Crematorium amid rains in Delhi.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and several other leaders, besides many family members, friends and admirers of Natwar Singh gathered at the crematorium to pay tribute.

Jaishankar offered a piece of wood to the funeral pyre before Singh's mortal remains were consigned to flames.

"Many political leaders came to pay tribute to Natwar sahab," said a family friend who attended the funeral.

The former Union minister breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi, where he had been admitted for the past few weeks, they said.

Natwar Singh was born in 1931 at Jaghina village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

He was a career diplomat, who brought a wealth of experience in diplomacy to his political career, and a prolific author on subjects ranging from the life of a 'maharaja' to nuances of foreign affairs.

During his distinguished career, he wore many hats, and for his service to the nation, the former external affairs minister was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984.

Shekhawat described the departure of Natwar Singh as an "irreparable loss" both in the fields of politics and diplomacy.

"As a diplomat, the way he served the nation, and the way he worked as a politician for the interest of the nation, both shall be scripted in golden letters in the pages of history," he told reporters here.

"Natwar Singh ji was a fearless and courageous man, and he always put forth his thoughts fearlessly and openly whatever was in interest of the nation and the society. He always displayed the courage to speak, rising above party politics," the minister added.

Shekhawat, who also hails from Rajasthan, offered his deepest condolences to Natwar Singh's family members and prayed for the repose of the departed soul.

A former Congress MP, Natwar Singh served as India's External Affairs Minister for the period 2004-05 during the UPA-I government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He also served as an ambassador to Pakistan and was attached to the office of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1966 to 1971.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, on Sunday morning had also offered condolences to his family and recalled Singh's role as a foreign minister.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of K Natwar Singh, distinguished diplomat and former External Affairs Minister. His many contributions include a vital role in the July 2005 India - US nuclear deal. His writings, especially on China, provided valuable insights into our diplomacy. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he wrote on the social media platform.

Natwar Singh had authored several books including, 'The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute' and 'My China Diary 1956-88'. His autobiography is titled 'One Life is Not Enough'. PTI KND RPA