Mortal remains of Pahalgam terror attack victim reach Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) The mortal remains of Kolkata resident Bitan Adhikari, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, arrived here on Wednesday evening.

West Bengal Ministers Aroop Biswas and Firhad Hakim, leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and senior BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul were present at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport when the body arrived from Delhi.

The flower-bedecked hearse carrying Bitan's remains left the airport for his home in Baishnabghata around 7.30 PM.

As the hearse moved through the streets, hundreds of people lined up on both sides of the road to pay their respects.

Bitan, who had moved to Florida with his family a few years ago, had come to the city on April 8 to visit relatives.

He was vacationing in Kashmir with wife Sohini and their child when the attack took place.

He was among the 26 people, mostly tourists, killed in the terror strike at Baisaran meadow on Tuesday.

Minister Aroop Biswas said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken to Sohini over the phone and is closely monitoring the situation.

Two other tourists from West Bengal also lost their lives in the brutal attack. PTI SUS MNB