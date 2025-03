Mortal remains of Odia poet Ramakanta Rath consigned to flames at Swargadwar in Puri

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of renowned Odia poet and former bureaucrat Ramakanta Rath were consigned to flames at Swargadwar in Puri on Monday.

Rath's son Pinaki lit the funeral pyre after the Odisha Police accorded full state honour to the poet, who was a recipient of Padma Bhushan.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Rath's residence in the city and paid floral tributes to the poet. Rath breathed his last on Sunday. He was 90.

Majhi, who returned to the state capital from a visit to Delhi on Sunday night, reached Rath's residence in the city on Monday morning and offered floral tributes. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj also paid tributes to Rath.

"The state has lost a great son of the soil. Poet Ramakanta Rath was a front-line writer of modern Odia literature. He was also an able administrator and took the responsibilities as chief secretary from 1990 to 1992," Majhi said, adding that Rath's 'Sri Radha' poetry would remain a classic in Odia literature.

In his condolence message, Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said: "I am saddened to learn about the demise of the renowned poet and literary figure Ramakanta Rath. He has made a valuable contribution to enriching modern Odia literature. He will remain immortal in the hearts of readers for his unique style of writing. At this time, I express my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of his soul."

On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati and many others mourned the demise of Rath.

Some of the major poetry collections of Rath include Kete Dinara (1962), Aneka Kothari (1967), Sandigdha Mrugaya (1971), Saptama Rutu (1977), Sachitra Andhara (1982), Sri Radha (1985), and Sreshtha Kavita (1992). Some of his poetry has been translated into English and other languages.

Rath was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977, the Sarala Award in 1984, the Bishuva Samman in 1990, and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2009.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

He also served as the vice president of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi from 1993 to 1998 and president of the Akademi from 1998 to 2003.