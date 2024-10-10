Mortal remains of Ratan Tata being taken from Mumbai’s NCPA to Worli for final rites

Mumbai: The mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata are being taken from Mumbai’s NCPA to Worli for final rites.

His body was kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for the public to pay respects from around 10.30 am to 3.55 pm where thousands of people from different walks of life flocked in.

Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city on Wednesday night.