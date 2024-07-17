Mortal remains of two soldiers killed in Doda encounter brought to Jaipur

Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The mortal remains of two soldiers, Ajay Singh and Bijendra, who were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, were brought in a special plane here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Congress state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Army officers paid floral tributes to the martyrs after their bodies arrived at the Jaipur airport.

The mortal remains were then taken to Jhunjhunu for cremation.

Ajay Singh hailed from Bhaisawata Kalan village, while Bijendra belonged to Dumoli Kalan village in Jhunjhunu.

A 'tiranga yatra' will be taken out before the funeral.

Four Army personnel, including a captain, lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Doda district, officials said on Tuesday. The encounter took place in the dense forests of the district late Monday evening. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ