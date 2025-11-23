Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal flown to TN's Sulur Air base

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 23 (PTI) The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, were flown to Coimbatore on Sunday.

Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar laid a wreath and paid tributes to Sayal at the Air Force Station in neighbouring Sulur.

Syal, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, was killed on Friday (November 21) after the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas, crashed during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

Sulur Air Force Station is an air base of the Indian Air Force located near Coimbatore. It is operated by the Southern Air Command. PTI VIJ KH