Mortal remains of Zubeen Garg brought to Delhi, to reach Guwahati on Sunday morning

New Delhi/Guwahati, Sep 20 (PTI) The mortal remains of popular singer and 'Voice of Assam' Zubeen Garg were brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport here around midnight on Saturday from Singapore, where he died on Friday while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the singer's body at the airport and paid his tribute.

He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the national capital.

The body was flown in on an Air India flight and will be taken to Guwahati by a special aircraft with Margherita accompanying it.

Zubeen's body is expected to reach Guwahati on Sunday morning and then taken to his residence, where it will be kept for around one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects.

Later, the body will be shifted to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for public homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

Details of the last rites are yet to be finalised, with the state government set to consult the singer's family and different organisations.

The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to decide on the cremation venue. PTI DG OZ OZ