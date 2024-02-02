Mortar, pistol seized from terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Security forces on Friday busted a terrorist hideout and seized a 51-mm mortar along with three shells and a pistol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police and Rashtriya Rifles in Sangla area of Surankote, the officials said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the recovery, which also included a pistol magazine and five rounds, they said.

The officials said the weapons were found packed in a bag and had gathered rust, suggesting that the hideout was not used by terrorists for years together.

The preliminary investigation suggested that it was an old hideout used by terrorists who were active in the area some two decades ago, they said, adding police have registered a case and started investigations. PTI TAS NB