Mortar shall defused near IB in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) A 51-mm mortar shell was found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.

The rusted mortar shell was noticed by a villager in his fields at Paharpur village near Haria chak police border post area, the officials said.

They said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene and the explosive was safely destroyed in a controlled explosion without causing any damage. PTI TAS NB