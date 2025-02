Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) A mortar shell was found and subsequently defused by a bomb disposal squad in Akhnoor sector here on Tuesday, police officials said. The mortar shell was noticed by some locals in Partap Canal near Namandar village around 10 am, the officials said.

They said a police party rushed to the scene on getting the information and later summoned a bomb disposal squad which safely defused the explosive substance. PTI TAS TAS DV DV