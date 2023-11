Samba/Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) A mortar shell was found lying in a field in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and destroyed in a controlled explosion on Tuesday, officials said. The 84 mm shell was found lying in a field at village Dadui along Samba-Mansar road late Monday, the officials said.

The bomb disposal squad took it into their custody and destroyed it this morning.