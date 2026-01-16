Mortar shell found in J-K's Baramulla; defused

Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Security forces on Friday recovered a mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, which was later defused by the Army's bomb disposal squad, officials said.

The live shell was recovered during a digging work near an Army unit in the Rampur area in north Kashmir, they said, adding the area was secured, and the police were also informed about the recovery.

The shell was safely disposed of by an Army bomb disposal squad in the presence of police, the officials said. There was no loss to life or property during the operation, they added. PTI SSB NSD NSD