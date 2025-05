Jammu, May 16 (PTI) Security forces detected and defused a mortar shell in a village on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said on Friday.

They said the mortar shell was fired from Pakistan during the recent military standoff.

Locals found the heavy shell near the fields in a village in the Bishnah area and informed police, the officials said.

A bomb disposal squad was called to the spot and defused the shell, they said. PTI AB AB SZM SZM