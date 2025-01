Samba/Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) A rusted 82-mm mortar shell was recovered on Sunday by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Advertisment

The mortar shell was noticed by a BSF patrolling party near Border Outpost Kamour area in Ramgarh sub-sector around 9.45 am, the officials said.

The area was immediately cordoned off and the explosive device is being safely defused. PTI Cor TAS TAS DV DV