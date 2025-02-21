Morwa airport in Chandrapur can be turned into pilot training hub: Rudy

Chandrapur, Feb 21 (PTI) The second base of the Maharashtra government-owned Nagpur Flying Club set up at Morwa airport in Chandrapur district can be turned into a pilot training hub, Aero Club of India chairman Rajiv Pratap Rudy has said.

Rudy was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the facility of the Nagpur Flying Club, which offers pilot training programmes including the Commercial Pilot Licence course, at Morwa on Thursday.

Due to high traffic at Nagpur airport, new trainees are not getting to fly planes during training sessions, said Rudy, an MP and a seasoned pilot. He said youth from Chandrapur and other parts of the state will be trained with 172R planes at Morwa for at least 200 hours to become pilots.

The airport can be turned into a pilot training hub in the state, he said.

Local MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "I am happy that I have contributed to the creation of the flying club in Chandrapur. Many young men and women in India go abroad for pilot training. The club aims to provide that training at the lowest cost here."