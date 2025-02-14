MoS Baghel releases report on devolution of funds to panchayats, Karnataka gets top rank

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Minister of State for Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel on Thursday released a report on the devolution of funds to panchayats, which puts Karnataka on top in terms of the Panchayat Devolution Index.

The report titled "Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States - An Indicative Evidence Based Ranking" said the devolution to rural local bodies increased from 39.9 per cent to 43.9 per cent between 2013-14 and 2021-22.

Speaking at the release of the report, Baghel said the Panchayat Devolution Index is crucial for the holistic, inclusive and sustainable development of India.

"It not only motivates states that have performed well but also encourages state governments to create an environment that empowers rural local bodies," he said.

While congratulating the well-performing states, Baghel said Uttar Pradesh has jumped from the 15th rank in the previous index to the 5th position.

"I am particularly proud to announce that the success story of Uttar Pradesh deserves special mention. Its leap from 15th to 5th position is truly remarkable... Uttar Pradesh has revolutionised its accountability framework through innovative transparency initiatives and robust anti-corruption measures," he said.

Baghel urged all states to actively implement central government schemes for the welfare of society and noted that panchayats have always played a vital role in resolving conflicts at the local level.

He said panchayat bhawans should serve as centres for rural growth, as they have the potential to significantly increase the number of beneficiaries under central government schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and other social sector schemes.

Baghel also stressed the importance of monitoring the utilisation of funds devolved to rural local bodies to prevent any financial irregularities or corruption.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of how well panchayats are equipped to fulfil their constitutional roles in each state and highlights the work still needed to be done to fully function as institutions of local self-government.

States and Union Territories were ranked according to the overall Panchayat Devolution Index.

According to the report, Karnataka was followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Other states in the top 10 are Gujarat, Tripura, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chattisgarh.

With a score between 50 and 55, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, fall under the category of "medium scoring states", showcasing "commendable" performance across all sub-indicators, the report said. PTI AO RHL