MoS Defence inspects district hospital, mini secretariat in Manipur's Kamjong district

Imphal, Apr 10 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday visited Manipur's Kamjong district and inspected the district hospital, the newly built mini secretariat, a higher secondary school and interacted with officials, teachers and students.

Informing about his visit, Seth in a post on X said, "Inspected District Hospital Kamjong. Doctors and staff drew my attention to the need for help in bridging the minimum gaps required for daily routine care and services. I took information from the officials about the health services and other topics available in the district hospital." Seth, along with the District Magistrate and SP, also inspected the newly built mini secretariat buildings, security barracks and residential complex.

"The role of these officers in accelerating the development works going on in the district is commendable," Seth said in a post on X.

In another post, Seth said, "The visit to Kamjong district of Manipur is important in many ways, including its development, improvement in educational and health services, self-employment, etc." Following his visit to the district, Seth was extended a warm welcome by state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and party leaders at the organisation's headquarters in Imphal. PTI COR MNB