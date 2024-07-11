MoS Defence Sanjay Seth commends 'selfless' commitment of NCC cadets in nation-building

Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) Lauding NCC cadets for their "selfless commitment" to nation-building and embodiment of unity in diversity, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday urged them to stay committed as future leaders of the country.

He expressed confidence in the future of the NCC and its pivotal role in shaping disciplined and patriotic citizens, a defence official said.

Visiting the NCC Directorate West Bengal and Sikkim, Seth appreciated the directorate's efforts in training, social welfare and community development initiatives across the two states.

The minister interacted with officers, instructors, associate NCC officers and cadets during his visit to the NCC Institute, where he was honoured with a joint services guard of honour by the Army, Air and Naval wing cadets, the official said.

Major General Vivek Tyagi, Additional Director General, NCC, West Bengal and Sikkim, highlighted the cadets' achievements and briefed Seth about the challenges faced by the directorate, including the need for NCC training academies in both the states, he said.

Seth assured continued support from the Ministry of Defence to address the directorate's needs, the official added. PTI AMR RBT