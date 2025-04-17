MoS External Affairs Margherita to visit Malaysia from April 18-19, take part in mega travel fair

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will visit Kuala Lumpur from April 18-19 and participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents Fair, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

He is also expected to have bilateral engagements and interactions with prominent business leaders and members of the Indian community.

The MoS will lead a delegation to participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18-19 in Kuala Lumpur as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025, the MEA said in a statement.

At the 21st ASEAN-India Summit last year, 2025 was designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.

"The ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025 is being organised in collaboration with Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) under the ASEAN-India Fund," the MEA said.

The event will showcase India's tourism potential with special focus on the northeast. It will see the participation of various stakeholders, including tour operators and tourism professionals, the ministry said.