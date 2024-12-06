MoS Health Jadhav lists steps taken by govt to curb illegal organ transplants

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A total of 15,158 organ transplants have been reported from states and Union Territories this year till September 30, of which 1,075 were performed on international patients and 14,083 on Indian patients, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Responding to a query, Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, in a written reply listed the steps taken by the government to curb illegal organ transplants.

Health and law and order are state subjects and thus, it is primarily the responsibility of the state government or the UT administration to take action for preventing organ trade and monitoring the same, Jadhav said in the reply.

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, provides for an appropriate authority to be appointed by every state for investigating any complaint or breach of any of the provisions of the Act, or any of the rules thereunder, Jadhav said.

The State Appropriate Authority shall, for the purposes of this Act, have all the powers of a civil court to try suits under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (5 of 1908). Whenever any complaint regarding organ trade is received by the ministry, the same is referred to the concerned state/UT for appropriate action. The data in this regard is not maintained in the ministry, Jadhav's reply said.

Listing the steps taken by the government to curb illegal organ transplants, Jadhav cited the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), an apex body set up in pursuance of the mandate given to the Central government under THOTA 1994 for establishing a network for procurement and distribution of organs and tissues and to maintain a national registry for surveillance of organ donation and transplantation in the country.

States and UTs have been requested to ensure that every hospital performing organ transplant or retrieval are linked to the website of NOTTO and data related to both deceased and living donors and recipients of transplants is required to be uploaded in the national registry maintained by NOTTO.

Further, each donor and recipient of human organ will have a unique NOTTO ID in case of both deceased as well as living donor transplant, and the same needs to be generated by the concerned hospitals, Jadhav said in his reply.

NOTTO, along with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (ROTTOs), State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs) and other institutions, organises awareness programmes to disseminate information about the provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act and Rules, so that people become cognisant towards the government-recognised process of organ donation permitted by the law, along with the illegality and repercussions associated with indulgence in organ trade, in order to make it easy for them to comply with the provisions of law.

All states and UTs have been advised to constitute an advisory committee as per the provisions of THOTA to aid and advise the appropriate authority in discharging its functions of controlling illegal organ transplant activities, the minister said in the reply.

Besides, a letter was sent by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the Ministry of External Affairs, after which a note verbale has been circulated by the MEA to all the embassies/foreign missions in India, apprising them about the legal provisions of the organ transplant Act in India so as to prevent illegal organ transplants involving foreigners, Jadhav said.

Rules for transplants involving foreigners have also been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs for dissemination to Indian missions abroad and the same have also been displayed on ports and airports.

The specific rules, guidelines and legal requirements that regulate transplantation in India have been disseminated to all foreign diplomatic missions based in India for their information and further dissemination to their respective citizens seeking transplantation treatment in India, the minister said.