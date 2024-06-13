MoS Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes charge

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as Union Minister of State for Home at North Block on Thursday after performing religious rituals.

Kumar was welcomed at his office by his ministerial colleague Nityanand Rai, who is also Union Minister of State for Home, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, among others.

"On taking charge as Minister of State in Ministry of Home Affairs, I would like to thank you each one of you for being on my side and my support system. These doors opened only because of support from my leader Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, party chief Shri @JPNadda ji, @BJP4India, @BJP4Telangana cadre, media, social media warriors and most importantly people of Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. I earnestly request you to continue to support me in my service for nation," he said in a post on X.

Kumar, who was elected from the Karimnagar seat in Telangana, also performed puja at his office in the presence of several priests before taking charge.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rai took charge on Tuesday. PTI ACB ACB SZM