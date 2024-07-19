MoS Murugan flags off Tuticorin-Mettupalayam new bi-weekly Express

Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan flagged off the new bi-weekly Express train between Tuticorin and Mettupalayam on Friday.

The regular service of the Tuticorin–Mettupalayam–Tuticorin Bi-weekly Express will commence July 20. It will depart from Tuticorin at 10.50 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and will arrive at Mettupalayam at 7.40 am the next day.

The train will leave from Mettupalayam at 7.35 am on Fridays and Sundays, and will arrive at Tuticorin at 4.20 am the next day, Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Senthamil Selvan said in a release here.

The Minister also flagged off the new service in the presence of the Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, P Sivalingam, members of the Railway Users Consultative Committee, and senior railway officials among others at a function held at Mettupalayam.

The event also marked the introduction, extension and stoppage of several trains including the extension of Coimbatore–Mettupalayam MEMU services to Podanur Junction, and stoppage at Samalpatti for Tirupati–Coimbatore–Tirupati Express.

Also, Murugan flagged off the inaugural special train from Mayiladuthurai to Cuddalore Port through video conferencing from Mettupalayam to mark the extension of the Mysuru–Mayiladuturai–Mysuru Express to Cuddalore Port, and daily service of Mayiladuthurai–Tiruchirappalli–Mayiladuthurai Express. PTI JSP ANE