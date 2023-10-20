MoS Nityanand Rai visits Loc in J-K

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai visited the forward areas of Kashmir on Friday and interacted with the BSF troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Hon'ble MoS (Home) Sh Nityanand Rai of GOI visited the forward areas of #Srinagar and interacted with @BSF_Kashmir troops deployed at #LoC," BSF Kashmir said in a post on X.

The BSF said the MoS Home applauded the unwavering dedication and professionalism of the troops in safeguarding the nation's borders.

Meanwhile, Rai visited Ganderbal district in central Kashmir and laid foundation stones for development works besides inaugurating projects worth Rs 19 crore.

The Union MoS also presented a cheque for Rs 16,89,000 to the people of Ganderbal as a livelihood and nutritional support under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

He said the purpose of visiting Ganderbal was to assess the development scenario in the district.

"Efforts are underway to re-establish Kashmir as paradise on earth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is always committed towards ensure tourism development Of the Union Territory. In this regard, the government is ensuring all support to facilitate safety and state of art facilities to the tourists," he added.

To ensure more employment avenues in the Union Territory, the government has launched several schemes in agriculture and allied sectors due to which productivity of agriculture and horticulture has increased manifold, Rai said. PTI SSB CK