MoS Railways Ravneet Bittu condoles loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

Ludhiana, Jun 17 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in West Bengal.

The exact cause of the accident would be known only after an enquiry, said Bittu who was here on Monday.

The minister said he is deeply saddened by the tragic train accident.

He said efforts are being made to restore the railway traffic at the earliest.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal. PTI COR CHS RPA