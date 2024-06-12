MoS Railways Ravneet Singh asks officials to cater to all classes

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh on Wednesday conducted a high-level review meeting with members of the Railway Board and asked them to cater to all classes especially the poor.

During the meeting, the board members presented a brief overview of the Railways and apprised the minister of the various ongoing activities, an official statement said.

"Ravneet Singh urged the officials to work collectively as a team to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and transform Indian Railways into one of the best Railways in the world," it said.

"He also emphasised that Railways is a convenient mode of transport for the common people. Indian Railways should make all efforts to cater to all classes especially the poor," the statement said. PTI JP RHL