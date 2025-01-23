MoS Railways V Somanna reviews Maha Kumbh Mela camps in Prayagraj

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Minister of State for Railways V Somanna inspected the Mela Camps set up by the national transporter at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Thursday, an official release said.

Somanna is on a two-day visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to review facilities offered by the railways to devotees.

Divisional Railway Manager of Prayagraj Himanshu Badoni and other officials were also present during the inspection.

"The Union minister reviewed the Mela Camp set up in the Sangam area... (for) pilgrims visiting... Maha Kumbh 2025. During the inspection, the minister interacted with the passengers and enquired about their well-being," the release issued by the Ministry of Railways said.

"He also took feedback from the staff working at the ticket counters and inquiry centres about the available facilities. The minister appreciated the staff for their excellent work in providing service and assistance during the Maha Kumbh," it said.

During his visit, Somanna spoke to the passengers waiting in line for tickets at the Mela Camp and gathered their feedback on the railways' services and arrangements.

"The passengers highly appreciated the railways' arrangements," the ministry said.

Later, he also spoke to the media at the Mela Camp and said that the railways had been preparing for the convenience and service of the pilgrims for the past three years.

"During the Maha Kumbh 2025, the railways will operate over 13,000 trains, including over 3,100 special trains and 10,000 regular trains," Somanna told the mediapersons, emphasising that the Maha Kumbh is a historic event for both the country and the railways.

He appreciated railway officials and staff for working day and night with full dedication.

On Wednesday, Somanna conducted an inspection of Prayagraj Junction station. He reviewed the arrangements at the medical observation room, medical booth, passenger shelters and the mela tower.

"He also reviewed the preparations for the Maha Kumbh's largest holy bath festival, scheduled for Mauni Amavasya. Prayagraj Division has planned to operate over 150 Mela special trains on this day, setting a new record for Indian Railways," the ministry said. PTI JP DIV DIV