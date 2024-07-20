MoS Tokhan Sahu travels in Namo Bharat RRTS train

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Union minster Tokhan Sahu on Saturday travelled in a Namo Bharat RRTS train and interacted with women station controllers and other staffers, according to a statement.

The minister of state for housing and urban affairs was accompanied by officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), including its managing director Shalabh Goel, it said. Currently, Namo Bharat trains are operating on a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modinagar North of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

The entire corridor of RRTS -- that boasts of a design speed of 180 kmph and operation speed of 160 kmph -- will be completed by June 2025, according to the statement said.

Sahu after interacting with women station controllers and other staffers at the Sahibabad station, boarded the train, and travelled to the Duhai RRTS Depot, it said.

During his interactions, he learnt about their "contributions to a smooth passenger experience on the Namo Bharat train", the statement said.

Before going to the Sahibabad station, the Union minister visited the NCRTC headquarters, Gati Shakti Bhawan, here. and officials briefed him about the various steps being taken to ensure construction quality. He was also briefed on efforts to facilitate people undertaking the kanwar yatra pilgrimage, the statement said.

During his travel, officials informed Sahu that Namo Bharat trains have transported over 17 lakh passengers, it said.

The minister was also told about the amenities for passengers, including special premium coaches, luggage racks, designated wheelchair spaces, food vending machines and stretcher space for emergencies.

Sahu visited the workshop and Inspection-Bay-Line (IBL) of the Duhai depot and met personnel working there, the statement said.

The NCRTC is using many advanced technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality and building information modelling, for project implementation, operational efficiency and training, it said. PTI NIT ANB ANB