Mosambi Climate Conference: Experts call for incorporating digital architecture in energy ecosystem

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Incorporating digital architecture in the energy ecosystem is essential for transformation in the climate sector, according to experts at the Mosambi Climate Conference (MC2) held as part of the ongoing Delhi Climate Innovation Week.

The second edition of the conference positioned itself as a curated, action-oriented platform accelerating climate technology deployment across the Global South.

"The moment you incorporate digital architecture into the energy ecosystem, you will see a transformation. Carbon efficiency, energy efficiency, and now energy intelligence -- this is the next frontier to optimise demand side energy, leading to greater resilience and competitiveness," said Venkat Garimella, Vice President, Sustainability, Schneider Electric India, highlighting digitalisation as the next leap.

Organised by the Climate Collective Foundation (CCF), MC2, in partnership with Schneider Electric, brought together policymakers, corporates, utilities, multilateral institutions, investors and climate-focused startups working across energy, mobility, circularity, AI and adaptation.

"Platforms like this are essential in bringing together policymakers, change agents, innovators, entrepreneurs, financiers and civil society to move from ideas to implementation," said Amitabh Kant, the former NITI Aayog CEO.

Parallel sessions addressed critical scale bottlenecks -- translating deep climate research into commercial deployment; strengthening subnational startup ecosystems; and leveraging AI to transform grid management and energy efficiency.

A curated Startup Experience Zone enabled direct engagement between founders, investors and decision-makers.

Divya Sharma, Executive Director at Climate Group, said, "Climate Weeks are important because they bring us together. We need to meet face-to-face." "We need to share stories of success. And we also need to create the space for people to discuss the challenges and the barriers. Asia now offers climate action, and India has emerged as its lead player," she said. PTI GJS GJS NSD NSD