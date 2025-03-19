Moscow city government minister meets Delhi CM

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday exchanged views on cooperation in different areas with Moscow city government minister Sergei Cheremin.

The two sides exchanged views on further enhancement of ties between the two capital cities including on urban management, transport, digital technology, culture, and people-to-people contact, according to a Delhi government statement.

