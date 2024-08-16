Mosquito terminator train departs before being flagged-off, Delhi mayor orders inquiry

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered an inquiry into the early departure of a mosquito terminator train on Friday, which she was scheduled to flag off during an event at the New Delhi railway station.

Oberoi has directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to look into the matter and submit a report to her at the earliest.

According to an official, Mayor Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal and the Leader of the House Mukesh Goyel were slated to flag off the mosquito terminator train during the MCD's annual event at 11 am at VIP platform number one.

The train, however, departed early before the MCD officials arrived, for the first time in history.

"This has happened for the first time in history that due to the lack of proper coordination with the Northern Railways, the scheduled train left the platform before the fixed time. It is the responsibility of Public Health Department to coordinate with the Northern Railways and make this event successful," the order letter written by Oberoi read.

"Kindly look into the matter and find the reason for the same and which concerned officers are responsible for it and send me the report at the earliest," it added.

As part of its anti-larval measures during monsoon, the MCD flags off a mosquito terminator train every year for prevention and control of mosquito breeding along railway tracks and surrounding areas.

This is an annual exercise jointly undertaken by the Indian Railways and the MCD. PTI SJJ MNK MNK