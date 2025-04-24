Mossad’s operation Zeppelin uncovers alleged Congress-Hindenburg nexus

New Delhi: An exclusive report by Sputniknews.in has made startling claims linking senior leaders of the Congress party to an alleged international campaign aimed at undermining industrialist Gautam Adani.

According to sources cited in the article, Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, was personally activated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a global counter-operation following the explosive Hindenburg Research report in January 2023 that accused the Adani Group of the “biggest con in corporate history.”

The report, which sent shockwaves through India’s markets and politics, came just days before Adani Ports signed a $1.2 billion deal to acquire controlling stakes in Israel’s Haifa Port.

Mossad’s subsequent response, internally referred to as ‘Operation Zeppelin’, reportedly unearthed a complex web of backchannel coordination and encrypted communications between Hindenburg Research and figures linked to India’s principal opposition party.

Mossad hacked Pitroda's servers, watched Gandhi

The most serious allegation centres on the Israeli agency’s cyber operations unit reportedly hacking into the home servers of Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and a long-time advisor to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Pitroda, based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois (US), is said to have maintained encrypted chatrooms and private backchannel discussions, which Mossad decrypted.

As per the findings shared by Sputniknews.in, these communications allegedly pointed to active coordination with Nathan Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg, as part of a wider effort to inflict damage on Adani and, by extension, the Modi government.

Mossad allegedly referred to Rahul Gandhi as a “bitter dynast” in its internal chats, highlighting the agency’s concern about political involvement behind the corporate exposé.

The article claims that Gandhi also met with Hindenburg-linked allies in Palo Alto in May 2023, though this remains unverified independently. Nonetheless, Mossad reportedly intensified its surveillance of key Congress figures during this period.

Netanyahu saw the Adani attack as an “indirect attack” on Israel

The strategic trigger for Mossad’s deep involvement, the report says, was Netanyahu’s concern that the short-seller’s report could sabotage Israel’s long-term interests with India, including the IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor), in which Adani’s Haifa Port acquisition plays a pivotal role.

Sources told Sputnik India that Netanyahu, during his meeting with Adani in January 2023, described the report as “an indirect attack on Israel.”

He assured Adani that “Israel protects its friends” and reportedly directed Mossad to investigate those behind what Tel Aviv perceived as an orchestrated sabotage of its strategic partnership with India.

USAID, Soros, OCCRP, Hedge Funds in the mix

The scope of Mossad’s Operation Zeppelin reportedly spanned several geographies — including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe — tracking a network that allegedly involved activist lawyers, hedge funds, journalists, and non-governmental organisations, including USAID, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and entities funded by George Soros.

According to the report, Mossad intercepted emails and communications suggesting that USAID played a “central role” in amplifying anti-Adani narratives in Western media outlets. A 353-page dossier prepared by Mossad was reportedly shared with Adani’s legal and intelligence team in Switzerland in January 2024.

Congress denies any link

The Congress party has categorically denied having any involvement with Hindenburg or with efforts to target Adani. It has instead been alleged that the ruling BJP has used such accusations to deflect attention from the Hindenburg report itself, which sparked wide-ranging scrutiny of Adani Group’s financial practices and led to Parliament disruptions.

International legal pushback

In the months following the Haifa meeting, legal pressure was reportedly mounted against Adani in the US, allegedly influenced by Biden administration-linked figures in the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the article, the case collapsed by the end of 2024, leading to the resignation of US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace.

In December 2024, Adani’s legal team sent a formal warning to Hindenburg.

Nathan Anderson, under pressure, reportedly agreed to dissolve Hindenburg Research in exchange for legal immunity, which was later revoked after Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.