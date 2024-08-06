Most accused held under NDPS Act in Goa aged between 18 and 35 years: Data

Panaji, Aug 6 (PTI) Majority of the accused arrested by the police in Goa in the last five years under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for drug-related offences were in the age group of 18 to 35 years, the data shared by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the legislative assembly on Tuesday showed.

The CM, however, said that the number of drug cases in Goa have not gone up as a result of pro-active measures undertaken by the state police department to control the drug menace.

"The Goa police conducts surveillance and collects intelligence about the narcotic drug activities and the persons found violating the provisions of the NDPS Act are booked," he said.

The data tabled by the chief minister in the House shows that most of the accused arrested under the NDPS Act were in the age group of 18 to 35.

Under this Act, 58 accused in the age group of 18 to 35 were arrested till June 15 this year. Sixteen accused were aged between 36 and 60 years of age and two were above 60, it said.

In 2023, a total of 123 accused were in the age group of 18 to 35, followed by 40 in the 36 to 40 age group and two above 60.

In 2022, as many as 147 accused (under the NDPS Act) were in the age group of 18-35, followed by 40 in 36-40 years of age and two were above 60.

The data mentions that in 2019, a total of 219 cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Goa, which came down to 148 in 2020, 121 in 2021, 154 in 2022 and 140 in 2023. PTI RPS NP