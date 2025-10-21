Most crime victims, offenders in Meghalaya come from dysfunctional families: DGP

Shillong, Oct 21 (PTI) Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang on Monday said a majority of both crime victims and perpetrators in the state come from dysfunctional families, highlighting that tackling criminal and social challenges requires coordinated efforts from society at large.

She pointed to findings from a recent independent study showing that Meghalaya has shifted from being a transit route in the drug trade to facing serious challenges as a user state.

"There are multiple reasons for these issues, but unless we take a holistic view and work together, it's not possible for the police department alone to solve them," Nongrang said, urging collective action from the public, communities and institutions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Police Commemoration Day at the police headquarters here, Nongrang said crimes against children continue to happen frequently, though police action has helped identify and arrest most perpetrators.

"The fact that incidents of crime against children are happening frequently is a matter of concern. In most instances, we were able to pinpoint and arrest the accused. What we observe is that whether victim or perpetrator, many come from dysfunctional families, so it's not just a law-and-order issue but also a societal problem," the DGP said.

Highlighting the aspects of the study, Nongrang said, "There are multiple factors, and we are addressing them one by one. For example, there is a clear link between petty crimes, burglary and rising drug usage. Police are reviewing whether to strengthen beat patrols or other preventive measures." She also stressed the enhanced use of technology such as CCTV surveillance to strengthen policing.

Earlier in the day, Nongrang led a solemn ceremony to honour Meghalaya Police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The event, held with full honours, included wreath-laying, reading of martyrs' names and the traditional Shok parade. PTI JOP MNB