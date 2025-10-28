Most Indian soils low in nitrogen, organic carbon: Study

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) India's soils are alarmingly deficient in essential nutrients such as nitrogen and organic carbon, a study said on Tuesday, raising serious concerns for the future of sustainable agriculture.

The study by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) is based on the government's own Soil Health Card data.

It found that 64 per cent of soil samples were low in nitrogen and 48.5 per cent were low in organic carbon, two key indicators of soil fertility and climate resilience.

The findings suggested that India's heavy use of fertilisers has failed to improve soil health.

Data indicates that applying nitrogen-based fertilisers to the soil does not lead to any "corresponding improvement in soil nitrogen levels", the s tudy said, adding that there is "no improvement in soil organic carbon due to use of total (NPK) fertiliser".

The CSE study warned that this deficiency threatens long-term productivity and the ability of soils to store carbon, which is essential for climate change mitigation.

"A critical function of a healthy soil is its capacity to store organic carbon, which makes it essential for climate change mitigation. Indian soils can sequester an estimated 6-7 teragram of carbon annually," the study said.

The report, titled "Sustainable Food Systems: An agenda for climate-risked times", was released at the National Conclave on Sustainable Food Systems organised by CSE at the Anil Agarwal Environment Training Institute (AAETI) in Nimli, Rajasthan.

The Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme, launched in 2015 under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, tests 12 chemical parameters and provides farmers with recommendations on fertiliser use.

Between 2023 and 2025, about 1.3 crore soil samples were tested under the scheme.

However, experts at the conclave said the monitoring remains incomplete.

"Focusing only on these parameters does not reflect the overall soil nutrient status. International bodies like the FAO's GLOSOLAN recommend including physical and biological indicators for a holistic assessment of soil health," said Amit Khurana, director, food systems programme, CSE.

Apoorva Oza, global lead - agriculture, food security and climate resilience at the Aga Khan Foundation, said: "India has around 14 crore farmer households. In the past two years, soil card testing has reached only 1.1 crore. When it comes to soil testing, what is being measured, why, and by who are key to understanding the gaps." The CSE assessment also highlighted policy and implementation gaps.

Biochar produced through pyrolysis of biomass has emerged as a promising soil amendment that can improve fertility, retain moisture and act as a carbon sink.

But India currently lacks standardised production protocols for biochar.

Moreover, while there are schemes to promote organic farming, the area covered under these programmes remains limited.

The CSE conclave underlined the need to expand soil health monitoring to include physical and biological parameters, improve fertiliser management and promote sustainable practices such as biochar use and organic farming to restore India's declining soil quality. PTI GVS ZMN