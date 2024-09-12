Most Israeli companies satisfied with working of Indian workers, says MEA after report cites issues

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) As per information provided to New Delhi by the Israeli side, "most of the companies" from that country are "satisfied" with the working of the Indian workers employed there in the recent months, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this here in response to a question related to a media report citing some issues associated with recruitment of the Indian workers for employment in Israel.

The report on Tuesday claimed faulty selection under a bilateral jobs scheme under which the Indians would be taken to Israel to work in the construction sector after over one lakh Palestinian workers were banned in the wake of the Hamas attack of October 7 last year.

"We have seen some reports recently. Under the Government-to-Government agreement 4,800 Indians have travelled to Israel in recent months. And as per information that has been provided to us by the Israeli side, most of the Israeli companies are satisfied with the working of the Indian workers," the MEA spokesperson said.

Citing data from the Israeli Embassy, the report claimed that around 5,000 workers each have been recruited through two "pathways": Government-to-Government (G2G) handled by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Business-to-Business (B2B) through private agencies 'overseen' by the MEA.

Jaiswal said the report claiming B2B arrangements is being 'overseen' by the MEA is "factually not correct".

"Since, we are referring to a particular media report, I would like it say here and clarify that this particular media report mentions that B2B arrangements is being overseen by the MEA, this is factually not correct. Overall, Indian workers are satisfied and Israeli companies are satisfied with this arrangement," he said.

According to NSDC, the Population, Immigration and Border Authority (PIBA) has put in a request across four specific job roles: Framework, Iron Bending, Plastering and Ceramic Tiling.

"I would also like to let you know that the process, the recruitment process of these Indian workers who travelled to Israel, their testing of skills, suitability, all this is decided by the Israeli side themselves. Their agency, PIBA, came here for the recruitment, looked at all these issues," the MEA spokesperson said.

Further, when Indian workers travel to Israel, they have to "undergo pre-induction training, do some professional tests so that they are able to undertake their professional requirements", he added.

"We are given to understand that some Indian workers faced some language issues, some communication-related matters, but we understand that these have now been resolved," Jaiswal said.

And these are "teething issues" that happen when you have a new initiative, the MEA spokesperson told reporters.

"This is our understanding. And, as per our infirmation, those initial issues, teething issues have now been resolved. I would also like to point it out to you the detailed response which have been put out by the National Skill Development Corporation on this issue. As also, the Israeli Embassy has put out or responded in this matter, so, if you could look out at that," he said.