Most parts of Rajasthan record above normal day temperature

Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) The maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan was recorded above normal on Tuesday, a MeT office spokesperson said.

The weather in the state remained mostly dry in the last 24 hours, with Barmer recording the highest day temperature on Tuesday at 41 degrees Celsius, 7.5 notches above normal, the spokesperson said.

Jalore recorded a high of 40.1 degrees, followed by 39.5 degrees in Jaisalmer, 38.4 degrees in Chittorgarh, 38.3 degrees in Sirohi, 38.1 degrees in Jodhpur and 38 degrees Celsius in Pali and Bikaner.

The maximum temperature in remaining parts of the state was also recorded 3-6 notches above normal, the spokesperson said.

Due to the effect of a weak western disturbance, there is a possibility of partly cloudy weather and light rain/drizzle at some places in the north-west and northern parts of the state from March 13-15.

The Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions are likely to witness light rain accompanied by thunder on the afternoon of March 14, the spokesperson said. PTI AG ARI