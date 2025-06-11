Most places in UP record temperatures above 40 deg C

Lucknow, Jun 11 (PTI) It was a hot day in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with most places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Agra was the hottest place in the state at 45.4 degrees, followed by Orai 45.2 degrees, Banda 44.8, Jhansi 44.7, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) State capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 31 degrees. The heat is likely to be similar on Thursday in the city, the weather office said.

The IMD has also issued warning of heatwaves at several places across the state and western UP to experience warm nights on Thursday.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in eastern UP on Thursday.

With a forecast of heatwaves and hot weather conditions, the state government has advised citizens to avoid going out during afternoon hours and remain hydrated.