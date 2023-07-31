Most political parties' demands in Kashmir limited to seeking concessions from BJP: PDP's Parra

Pulwama (J-K), Jul 31 (PTI) In what could spell trouble for the opposition unity in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP leader Waheed Parra on Monday said most of the political parties, including the National Conference, have limited their demands to holding elections or seeking concessions from the BJP.

Advertisment

He also hit out at the separatists, saying they shut their doors when an all-party delegation tried to hold a dialogue with them in 2016.

"One party is seeking restoration of statehood, the other wants chief minister's post. The biggest party, which is National Conference, only wants elections to be held. Truth has to be told at whatever the cost...There is a party which is begging the BJP for just a ministry, some want residential accommodation and some other only a personal security officer,” Parra said addressing a party function in Pulwama district, the PDP stronghold in south Kashmir.

"We (PDP) had Article 370, 35A, CM post, statehood, accommodation and PSOs as well. What were our differences with the BJP then? We wanted a solution to Kashmir problem and problems of people through democratic means," Parra said on the PDP’s 24th foundation day celebrations.

Advertisment

Hitting out at separatists also, Parra, who is out on bail in a terror case, said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as the chief minister had requested the prime minister in 2016 to hold talks with the people of Kashmir.

“An all-party delegation was sent to Hurriyat Conference but they closed the doors. There were bandhs and schools were closed. The government was not allowed to function. Today, there are no strikes for past four years, schools are functioning normally. It is a good thing for us,” he said.

Parra said the elections are not a solution to the problems of Kashmir. “We want dignity and respect. The youth should feel free, they should not feel imprisoned." The PDP Youth president's utterances are not likely to go down well with the National Conference as the two parties are the key constituents of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). The PAGD was formed after the revocation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019 and had contested the BDC polls together.

Though bitter rivals, the leaders of the two parties have been giving indications that they might contest the next assembly polls in an alliance and have not made any public statements against each other.

Mufti has in the past said she will not contest the assembly elections until the special constitutional provisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir, which were removed or diluted on August 5, 2019, are restored. However, in her speech at Srinagar, she asked the party cadres to prepare for the forthcoming panchayat and BDC elections. PTI MIJ AQS