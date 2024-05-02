Mother, 4-year-old son killed in road accident in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), May 2 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and one other was injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was allegedly hit by a car here, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Anil Kumar, a resident of Paraspur Chaura of Bhudkuda police station area, was travelling on a motorcycle with his pregnant wife Kanchan Devi (28) and son Ayansh (4) when they were hit by a bus near Piyari Bazaar in Saidpur Kotwali area on Wednesday.

Devi died on the spot and Ayansh succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, they said, adding that Kumar is undergoing treatment.

The road was briefly blocked by the locals and was cleared only after Sub Divisional Magistrate Dr Pushpendra Patel and Deputy Superintendent of Police Shekhar Sengar reached the spot and pacified them, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR SAB BHJ